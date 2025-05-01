Which of the following best explains how depression can arise from a combination of genetic and environmental factors?
A
Depression is solely caused by environmental factors, and genetics play no role in its development.
B
Neither genetic nor environmental factors contribute to depression; it is caused only by personal choices.
C
Depression is entirely determined by genetic inheritance, regardless of environmental influences.
D
Individuals may inherit genetic predispositions for depression, but environmental stressors such as trauma or chronic stress can trigger the onset of depressive symptoms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gene-environment interaction, which explains how genetic predispositions and environmental factors work together to influence the development of psychological conditions like depression.
Recognize that genetic predisposition means an individual may inherit certain genes that increase their vulnerability to depression, but these genes alone do not guarantee the disorder will develop.
Identify environmental stressors such as trauma, chronic stress, or adverse life events that can act as triggers, activating the genetic vulnerability and leading to the onset of depressive symptoms.
Combine these ideas to see that depression arises not from genetics or environment alone, but from the interaction where genetic risk is expressed under certain environmental conditions.
Conclude that the best explanation is that individuals inherit genetic predispositions for depression, but environmental stressors are necessary to trigger the actual development of depressive symptoms.
