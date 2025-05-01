Which of the following best illustrates how environmental deprivation can influence intelligence?
A
Environmental deprivation has no measurable effect on cognitive development or intelligence.
B
Children raised in environments with poor nutrition and limited cognitive stimulation may experience lower IQ scores compared to those in enriched environments.
C
Genetic inheritance alone determines intelligence, regardless of environmental factors.
D
Exposure to a variety of languages in early childhood always leads to lower intelligence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of environmental deprivation: it refers to a lack of adequate stimulation, nutrition, or social interaction in a person's surroundings, which can impact cognitive development.
Recognize that intelligence is influenced by both genetic and environmental factors, meaning that environmental deprivation can negatively affect intelligence.
Analyze the options given and identify which one correctly links environmental deprivation to its impact on intelligence, focusing on examples involving poor nutrition and limited cognitive stimulation.
Eliminate options that incorrectly state that environmental deprivation has no effect or that genetics alone determine intelligence, as these ignore the role of environment.
Conclude that the best illustration is the one describing children raised in deprived environments showing lower IQ scores compared to those in enriched environments, demonstrating the influence of environmental factors on intelligence.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Genetics with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah