Which of the following statements best reflects the James-Lange theory of emotion?
A
We label our physiological arousal based on the context, which determines the emotion we feel.
B
We consciously decide how to feel before any physiological changes occur.
C
We experience emotion and physiological arousal simultaneously in response to a stimulus.
D
We experience physiological arousal first, and then interpret this arousal as a specific emotion.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the James-Lange theory of emotion proposes a specific sequence in how emotions are experienced, focusing on the relationship between physiological arousal and emotional experience.
Step 2: Recognize that according to this theory, an external stimulus first causes a physiological response in the body, such as increased heart rate or sweating.
Step 3: Note that the theory suggests we then interpret or become aware of these physiological changes, and this interpretation leads to the experience of a specific emotion.
Step 4: Compare this sequence to other theories of emotion, such as the Cannon-Bard theory, which argues that emotion and physiological arousal occur simultaneously, or the Schachter-Singer theory, which emphasizes cognitive labeling of arousal.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement best reflecting the James-Lange theory is the one that states we experience physiological arousal first, and then interpret this arousal as a specific emotion.
