According to Alfred Adler, which of the following is the major drive behind all behavior?
A
Striving for superiority
B
Self-actualization
C
Unconscious conflicts
D
The pleasure principle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Alfred Adler's theory focuses on motivation and personality development, emphasizing a specific major drive behind human behavior.
Recall that Adler proposed the concept of 'striving for superiority' as the fundamental motivation, which means individuals are motivated to overcome feelings of inferiority and achieve personal excellence.
Compare this with other psychological concepts: 'Self-actualization' is a term from Maslow's hierarchy of needs, 'Unconscious conflicts' relate to Freud's psychoanalytic theory, and 'The pleasure principle' is also a Freudian concept.
Identify that Adler's unique contribution is the idea that behavior is primarily driven by the desire to improve oneself and achieve superiority, rather than unconscious desires or pleasure seeking.
Conclude that among the options given, 'Striving for superiority' best represents Adler's major drive behind all behavior.
