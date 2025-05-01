In the context of theories of emotion, behaviors have ________ if they affect a person's life in a positive and meaningful manner.
A
physiological arousal
B
cognitive dissonance
C
emotional contagion
D
adaptive value
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept in the question: it asks about the term used to describe behaviors that positively and meaningfully impact a person's life.
Recall the definitions of the options provided: 'physiological arousal' refers to bodily responses, 'cognitive dissonance' involves mental discomfort from conflicting beliefs, and 'emotional contagion' is the spread of emotions between people.
Identify that the term describing behaviors that help an individual survive or thrive by having a positive impact is 'adaptive value'.
Recognize that in theories of emotion, behaviors with adaptive value contribute to an organism's ability to adjust and function effectively in its environment.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'adaptive value' because it captures the beneficial and meaningful effect of behaviors on a person's life.
