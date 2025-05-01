An IQ test is considered what if it actually measures intelligence?
A
Biased
B
Reliable
C
Standardized
D
Valid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept of validity in psychological testing, which refers to whether a test measures what it is intended to measure.
Recognize that an IQ test aims to measure intelligence, so if it truly measures intelligence, it is considered valid.
Differentiate validity from other test characteristics: reliability (consistency of results), bias (systematic error favoring certain groups), and standardization (uniform procedures for administering the test).
Recall that a test can be reliable without being valid, but for a test to be useful, it must be valid in measuring the intended construct.
Conclude that the correct term for a test that accurately measures intelligence is 'valid.'
