Which psychological perspective is most closely reflected in the statement: "if you want to be happy, you have to let go of the past and learn to sink into the present moment"?
A
Biological psychology
B
Psychoanalytic psychology
C
Humanistic psychology
D
Behavioral psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key elements of the statement: 'if you want to be happy, you have to let go of the past and learn to sink into the present moment.' Notice the emphasis on personal experience, self-awareness, and living in the present.
Step 2: Review the main focus of each psychological perspective: Biological psychology focuses on brain and body processes; Psychoanalytic psychology emphasizes unconscious conflicts and past experiences; Behavioral psychology centers on observable behaviors and learning; Humanistic psychology highlights personal growth, self-actualization, and present experience.
Step 3: Compare the statement to each perspective's focus. The idea of letting go of the past and embracing the present aligns with the humanistic emphasis on conscious experience and self-growth rather than unconscious drives or learned behaviors.
Step 4: Understand that Humanistic psychology encourages living authentically and fully in the present moment, which matches the statement's message about happiness and presence.
Step 5: Conclude that the psychological perspective most closely reflected in the statement is Humanistic psychology because it centers on personal meaning, self-awareness, and the present experience.
