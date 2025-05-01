Which of the following statements about superstition is most accurate?
A
A superstition is typically based on irrational beliefs and not supported by scientific reasoning.
B
A superstition is a type of psychological disorder.
C
A superstition is always proven to be true through experimentation.
D
A superstition is usually based on rational thinking and scientific evidence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of superstition in psychology. Superstition refers to beliefs or practices that arise from irrational thinking, often involving a perceived connection between unrelated events.
Step 2: Recognize that superstitions are not supported by scientific reasoning or empirical evidence. They are based on subjective interpretations rather than objective data.
Step 3: Differentiate superstition from psychological disorders. While some behaviors may be influenced by superstitions, superstition itself is not classified as a psychological disorder.
Step 4: Evaluate the options given: the statement that superstition is based on irrational beliefs and not supported by scientific reasoning aligns with the psychological understanding of superstition.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is the one describing superstition as typically based on irrational beliefs without scientific support, as this matches the psychological definition.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah