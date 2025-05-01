Which of the following is not vital in improving nonverbal communication with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia (ADRD) patients?
A
Using touch appropriately to convey reassurance
B
Using clear and gentle facial expressions
C
Speaking rapidly and using complex language
D
Maintaining appropriate eye contact
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of nonverbal communication with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia (ADRD) patients. These patients often have difficulty processing complex verbal information, so nonverbal cues become essential for effective communication.
Step 2: Identify the key components of effective nonverbal communication with ADRD patients, such as using touch appropriately to convey reassurance, clear and gentle facial expressions, and maintaining appropriate eye contact. These help in building trust and understanding.
Step 3: Recognize that speaking rapidly and using complex language is not vital and can actually hinder communication with ADRD patients because it may cause confusion and anxiety.
Step 4: Compare each option to the principles of effective communication with ADRD patients, noting that the first, second, and fourth options support nonverbal communication, while the third option contradicts it.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Speaking rapidly and using complex language' is the correct choice for what is not vital in improving nonverbal communication with ADRD patients.
