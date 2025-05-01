In social psychology, respecting others, valuing their perspective, and being sensitive to their concerns is known as _____.
A
obedience
B
empathy
C
cognitive dissonance
D
conformity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concepts in the question: respecting others, valuing their perspective, and being sensitive to their concerns.
Recall definitions of the given options: obedience (following orders), cognitive dissonance (mental discomfort from conflicting beliefs), conformity (changing behavior to match a group), and empathy (understanding and sharing others' feelings).
Match the concept of respecting and valuing others' perspectives with the definition of empathy, as it involves understanding and sharing the feelings of others.
Eliminate options that do not fit the description: obedience, cognitive dissonance, and conformity do not primarily involve sensitivity to others' feelings.
Conclude that the term that best fits the description is empathy.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah