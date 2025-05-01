Which of the following is true of discrimination against the disabled in the United States?
A
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in employment, public accommodations, and other areas.
B
Discrimination against the disabled is only illegal in educational settings, not in employment.
C
There are currently no federal laws addressing discrimination against people with disabilities in the United States.
D
People with disabilities are not protected from discrimination in housing under any U.S. law.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of discrimination against individuals with disabilities in the United States, focusing on legal protections.
Identify key legislation related to disability rights, especially the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which is a landmark civil rights law.
Recognize that the ADA prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in several important areas, including employment, public accommodations, transportation, and telecommunications.
Compare the given statements to the protections offered by the ADA and other federal laws, noting that discrimination is not limited to educational settings and that there are indeed federal laws addressing these issues.
Conclude that the statement affirming the ADA's prohibition of discrimination in employment, public accommodations, and other areas is true, while the other statements are incorrect based on current U.S. law.
