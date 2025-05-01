Which of the following is most likely to increase accurate responding in a classical conditioning paradigm?
A
Using a highly salient conditioned stimulus
B
Increasing the time interval between the conditioned stimulus and the unconditioned stimulus
C
Presenting the unconditioned stimulus before the conditioned stimulus
D
Randomly varying the order of stimulus presentation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic components of classical conditioning: the conditioned stimulus (CS), the unconditioned stimulus (US), and the conditioned response (CR). The CS is initially neutral but becomes associated with the US, which naturally elicits a response.
Recognize that accurate responding in classical conditioning depends on the clarity and strength of the association between the CS and the US. A more noticeable or salient CS tends to be learned about more effectively.
Consider the timing between the CS and US. Classical conditioning is most effective when the CS reliably predicts the US, typically with a short and consistent interval. Increasing the time interval usually weakens the association.
Note that the order of stimulus presentation matters: the CS should precede the US to establish a predictive relationship. Presenting the US before the CS generally does not produce effective conditioning.
Understand that randomizing the order of stimulus presentation disrupts the predictability and contingency between CS and US, which reduces the likelihood of accurate conditioned responding.
