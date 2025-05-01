Which of the following best illustrates higher-order conditioning in classical conditioning?
A
A person becomes nauseated after eating spoiled food and later avoids that food.
B
A dog learns to salivate to a bell after the bell has been repeatedly paired with food, and then begins to salivate to a light that has been paired with the bell but never with food.
C
A child learns to fear a white rat after the rat is paired with a loud noise.
D
A cat runs to the kitchen when it hears the can opener because it has learned that the sound predicts food.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of higher-order conditioning, which occurs when a neutral stimulus becomes a conditioned stimulus by being paired with an already established conditioned stimulus, rather than being paired directly with the unconditioned stimulus.
Step 2: Identify the unconditioned stimulus (US) and unconditioned response (UR) in classical conditioning. For example, food (US) naturally causes salivation (UR) in a dog.
Step 3: Recognize the first conditioned stimulus (CS1) that is paired directly with the US to produce a conditioned response (CR). In the example, the bell (CS1) is paired with food (US) to cause salivation (CR).
Step 4: Look for a second conditioned stimulus (CS2) that is paired with the first conditioned stimulus (CS1) but never directly with the US. The second stimulus (e.g., a light) eventually elicits the conditioned response (salivation) on its own.
Step 5: Compare the options to see which one describes this process of a stimulus being conditioned through association with an already conditioned stimulus, rather than directly with the unconditioned stimulus.
