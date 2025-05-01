Which of the following is typically cited as a characteristic of autistic children?
A
Strong preference for frequent eye contact
B
Unusually high interest in group sports
C
Difficulty with social communication and interaction
D
Advanced verbal skills compared to peers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is primarily characterized by challenges in social communication and interaction, along with restricted and repetitive behaviors.
Review each option carefully and compare it to common characteristics of autistic children: frequent eye contact is often reduced, not increased; interest in group sports is usually lower due to social difficulties; advanced verbal skills are not typical for all autistic children.
Recognize that difficulty with social communication and interaction aligns with the core diagnostic criteria for autism, as outlined in the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders).
Recall that autistic children often struggle with understanding social cues, maintaining conversations, and forming relationships, which supports the correct answer choice.
Conclude that the characteristic 'Difficulty with social communication and interaction' is the most accurate and widely accepted feature among the options provided.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah