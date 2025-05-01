Lev Vygotsky viewed _____ as being crucial to children's development of skills and knowledge.
A
genetic inheritance
B
social interaction
C
classical conditioning
D
operant conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: Lev Vygotsky's theory on children's development.
Recall that Vygotsky emphasized the role of external factors in cognitive development, particularly focusing on how children learn through their environment.
Understand that Vygotsky proposed that learning occurs primarily through social interaction with more knowledgeable others, such as parents, teachers, and peers.
Recognize that this social interaction helps children develop skills and knowledge within their Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD), which is the difference between what a child can do alone and what they can do with help.
Conclude that among the options given, 'social interaction' aligns with Vygotsky's view as the crucial element in children's development.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah