Cocaine is a highly addictive substance that, in some instances, can cause ______.
A
paranoia and hallucinations
B
increased appetite and drowsiness
C
reduced heart rate and calmness
D
improved memory and concentration
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the effects of cocaine on the brain and behavior. Cocaine is a stimulant drug that increases levels of dopamine in the brain, leading to heightened alertness and energy.
Recognize that cocaine's stimulant properties can lead to negative psychological effects such as paranoia and hallucinations, especially with high doses or prolonged use.
Eliminate options that describe effects opposite to stimulant drugs: increased appetite and drowsiness, reduced heart rate and calmness, and improved memory and concentration are not typical effects of cocaine.
Recall that stimulant drugs like cocaine typically suppress appetite and increase heart rate, so options suggesting increased appetite or reduced heart rate are unlikely.
Conclude that the correct effects caused by cocaine, based on psychological and physiological evidence, are paranoia and hallucinations.
