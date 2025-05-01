In the context of AP Psychology, which of the following best defines effortful processing?
A
Encoding information that requires conscious attention and deliberate effort
B
Retrieving memories that are repressed due to trauma
C
Processing sensory input through the thalamus only
D
Automatically recalling information without any conscious awareness
Step 1: Understand the concept of effortful processing in psychology. Effortful processing refers to encoding information into memory that requires conscious attention and deliberate effort, as opposed to automatic processing which happens without conscious awareness.
Step 2: Review each option carefully and compare it to the definition of effortful processing. For example, 'Encoding information that requires conscious attention and deliberate effort' aligns with the concept of effortful processing.
Step 3: Identify options that do not match the definition. For instance, 'Retrieving memories that are repressed due to trauma' relates to memory retrieval and repression, not encoding effort.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Processing sensory input through the thalamus only' describes a neurological pathway rather than a type of memory encoding.
Step 5: Note that 'Automatically recalling information without any conscious awareness' describes automatic processing, which is the opposite of effortful processing.
