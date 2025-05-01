The extent to which you feel positive or negative about various aspects of your work is called job:
A
stress
B
performance
C
commitment
D
satisfaction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms related to work attitudes: job stress refers to the pressure or tension experienced at work; job performance is how well one performs their job tasks; job commitment is the level of attachment or loyalty to the organization; job satisfaction is the feeling of pleasure or contentment with various aspects of one's job.
Identify the definition given in the problem: 'The extent to which you feel positive or negative about various aspects of your work' describes an emotional or attitudinal response.
Match this definition to the correct term by analyzing each option: job stress is about negative pressure, not positive or negative feelings overall; job performance is about behavior, not feelings; job commitment is about loyalty, not feelings about aspects of work; job satisfaction directly relates to positive or negative feelings about work.
Conclude that the term that best fits the description of feeling positive or negative about various aspects of work is job satisfaction.
Remember that job satisfaction is a central concept in organizational psychology, reflecting an employee's overall emotional response to their job.
