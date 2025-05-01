Raises and other monetary incentives are examples of ______ rewards.
A
intrinsic
B
unconditioned
C
primary
D
extrinsic
1
Understand the difference between intrinsic and extrinsic rewards: Intrinsic rewards come from within the individual, such as personal satisfaction or a sense of achievement, while extrinsic rewards come from external sources, like money or praise.
Identify the nature of raises and other monetary incentives: These are tangible rewards given by an external source (e.g., employer) to motivate behavior.
Recall the definitions of other reward types: Unconditioned (primary) rewards are naturally reinforcing, like food or water, which satisfy biological needs.
Compare the options given: Since raises and monetary incentives are external and not naturally reinforcing, they do not fit intrinsic, unconditioned, or primary categories.
Conclude that raises and monetary incentives are examples of extrinsic rewards because they are external motivators provided to influence behavior.
