In the context of theories of emotion, the term framing is used to describe the way in which information or situations are presented, which can influence emotional responses and decision-making. Which of the following best illustrates the concept of framing?
A
Experiencing physiological arousal before identifying an emotion
B
Suppressing emotional expression in social situations
C
Recalling emotional memories more vividly than neutral ones
D
Presenting the same outcome as either a loss or a gain to influence how people feel about it
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of framing in psychology, which refers to how the presentation or context of information influences people's emotional responses and decisions.
Step 2: Recognize that framing does not involve the internal experience of emotions (like physiological arousal) or memory recall, but rather how external information is presented.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see if it involves changing the presentation of information to influence emotions or decisions.
Step 4: Identify that presenting the same outcome as either a loss or a gain is a classic example of framing, as it changes the emotional impact and decision-making based on how the information is framed.
Step 5: Conclude that the best illustration of framing is the option describing presenting the same outcome as a loss or gain to influence feelings, because it directly involves altering the context to affect emotional response.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah