How does empathy most likely improve a relationship?
A
By increasing understanding and emotional support between individuals
B
By ensuring that both individuals always agree on every issue
C
By reducing all forms of conflict permanently
D
By eliminating the need for communication
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of empathy: Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another person, which helps in recognizing their emotional state and perspective.
Consider how empathy affects interpersonal interactions: When individuals empathize, they are more likely to respond with care and support, fostering a deeper emotional connection.
Analyze the options given: Evaluate whether empathy leads to constant agreement, permanent conflict reduction, or elimination of communication, and assess their realism based on psychological principles.
Recognize that empathy primarily enhances relationships by increasing understanding and emotional support, which helps individuals feel heard and valued.
Conclude that empathy improves relationships by promoting emotional connection and support rather than unrealistic outcomes like always agreeing or no communication.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah