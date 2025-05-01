Emotions are unconscious thoughts that have no impact on behavior.
B
Emotions are learned behaviors that do not involve physiological changes.
C
Emotions are simple reflexes triggered by external stimuli.
D
Emotions are complex psychological states that involve subjective experience, physiological response, and behavioral expression.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotions in psychology. Emotions are complex psychological states that involve multiple components, including how we feel subjectively, how our body responds physiologically, and how we express these feelings through behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that emotions are not just unconscious thoughts; they have a significant impact on behavior and decision-making processes.
Step 3: Note that emotions are not simply learned behaviors. While learning can influence emotional responses, emotions inherently involve physiological changes such as heart rate, hormone release, and brain activity.
Step 4: Understand that emotions are more than simple reflexes. Reflexes are automatic and immediate responses to stimuli, whereas emotions are multifaceted and involve interpretation and subjective experience.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of emotions encompasses their complexity: they are psychological states that include subjective experience, physiological responses, and behavioral expressions.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah