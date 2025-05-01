Which type of imagery is used when a client imagines health-related outcomes during therapy?
A
Outcome imagery
B
Process imagery
C
Neutral imagery
D
Catastrophic imagery
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of imagery in psychology, which refers to the mental visualization of scenarios, events, or outcomes.
Step 2: Recognize that different types of imagery serve different purposes in therapy, such as focusing on the process, outcomes, neutral events, or negative scenarios.
Step 3: Define 'Outcome imagery' as the mental visualization of desired health-related results or goals that a client hopes to achieve through therapy.
Step 4: Contrast 'Outcome imagery' with 'Process imagery,' which involves imagining the steps or actions needed to reach a goal, and with 'Catastrophic imagery,' which involves imagining worst-case scenarios.
Step 5: Conclude that when a client imagines health-related outcomes specifically, the type of imagery used is 'Outcome imagery.'
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah