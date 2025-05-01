Which of the following statements is true about pain?
A
Pain perception is entirely determined by the intensity of the physical stimulus.
B
Pain is always an indicator of physical injury and cannot occur without tissue damage.
C
Pain is a subjective experience that can be influenced by emotional and cognitive factors.
D
Pain responses are identical across all individuals regardless of psychological state.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that pain is a complex experience involving both sensory and emotional components, not just a direct response to physical stimuli.
Recognize that pain perception can be influenced by various factors such as emotions, attention, past experiences, and cognitive appraisal, making it subjective rather than purely objective.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the biopsychosocial model of pain, which integrates biological, psychological, and social factors in understanding pain.
Identify that the statement 'Pain is a subjective experience that can be influenced by emotional and cognitive factors' aligns with current psychological and neuroscientific understanding of pain.
Conclude that the other statements are incorrect because pain is not solely determined by stimulus intensity, can occur without tissue damage (e.g., neuropathic pain), and pain responses vary among individuals depending on psychological state.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah