Emotions are only determined by cognitive appraisal.
Understand the facial feedback hypothesis: it suggests that facial expressions can influence emotional experiences, meaning that the act of forming a facial expression can actually affect how we feel emotionally.
Evaluate each statement in relation to this hypothesis: the first statement says facial expressions are unrelated to emotional states, which contradicts the hypothesis.
The second statement claims emotional experiences always come before facial expressions, but the hypothesis implies that facial expressions can also influence emotions, so this is not fully accurate.
The third statement, 'Facial expressions can influence emotional experiences,' aligns directly with the facial feedback hypothesis and is therefore the most accurate.
The fourth statement, 'Emotions are only determined by cognitive appraisal,' ignores the role of facial expressions in emotions, which the hypothesis highlights, so it is not the best choice.
