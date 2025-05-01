Which of the following statements is NOT true about parenting styles?
Permissive parents typically set few rules and rarely enforce boundaries.
Authoritarian parenting is characterized by low control and high warmth.
Authoritative parenting is associated with high responsiveness and high demandingness.
Uninvolved parenting is marked by low responsiveness and low demandingness.
Step 1: Understand the four main parenting styles: Authoritarian, Authoritative, Permissive, and Uninvolved. Each style is defined by two dimensions: control (demandingness) and warmth (responsiveness).
Step 2: Review the characteristics of Permissive parenting: it involves high warmth (responsiveness) but low control (demandingness), meaning permissive parents set few rules and rarely enforce boundaries.
Step 3: Examine Authoritarian parenting: it is characterized by high control (demandingness) and low warmth (responsiveness), meaning these parents enforce strict rules with little emotional support.
Step 4: Analyze Authoritative parenting: it combines high control (demandingness) with high warmth (responsiveness), balancing clear rules with emotional support.
Step 5: Consider Uninvolved parenting: it is marked by low control (demandingness) and low warmth (responsiveness), indicating neglectful or indifferent parenting.
