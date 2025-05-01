According to research on parenting styles, proximal parenting tends to produce children who are:
A
less attached to their caregivers
B
more aggressive and less social
C
more independent and self-reliant
D
more obedient and less self-aware
Step 1: Understand the concept of proximal parenting. Proximal parenting is characterized by close physical contact and high levels of caregiver involvement, such as holding, carrying, and constant physical closeness with the child.
Step 2: Review research findings on the outcomes of proximal parenting. Studies suggest that children raised with proximal parenting tend to develop strong attachment bonds due to the consistent physical closeness and responsiveness of the caregiver.
Step 3: Compare the behavioral and emotional traits associated with proximal parenting. These children often show higher obedience and compliance because of the close monitoring and guidance from caregivers, but they may also exhibit less self-awareness as their independence is less encouraged.
Step 4: Contrast proximal parenting outcomes with other parenting styles, such as distal parenting, which encourages more independence and self-reliance in children through less physical contact and more verbal communication.
Step 5: Conclude that the research supports the idea that proximal parenting tends to produce children who are more obedient and less self-aware, rather than more independent or aggressive.
