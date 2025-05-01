Which parenting style is most likely to lead to social incompetence, truancy, and delinquency in children?
A
Permissive parenting
B
Authoritative parenting
C
Authoritarian parenting
D
Neglectful (uninvolved) parenting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the four main parenting styles: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful (uninvolved). Each style differs in levels of responsiveness and demandingness toward the child.
Step 2: Recognize that authoritative parenting is both responsive and demanding, often leading to positive social and academic outcomes.
Step 3: Note that authoritarian parenting is highly demanding but less responsive, which can lead to obedience but sometimes social issues.
Step 4: Identify permissive parenting as highly responsive but low in demands, which may result in poor self-discipline but not necessarily delinquency.
Step 5: Understand that neglectful (uninvolved) parenting is low in both responsiveness and demandingness, which research shows is most strongly associated with social incompetence, truancy, and delinquency in children.
