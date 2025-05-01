Which of the following is not a characteristic of children raised by indulgent parents?
A
Difficulty with authority
B
High self-control
C
Low self-discipline
D
Impulsivity
1
Step 1: Understand the parenting style described as 'indulgent' (also known as permissive parenting). Indulgent parents are typically warm and accepting but provide few rules or guidelines, leading to less discipline.
Step 2: Identify common characteristics of children raised by indulgent parents. These often include difficulty with authority, low self-discipline, and impulsivity due to the lack of firm boundaries.
Step 3: Recognize that 'high self-control' is generally not associated with children raised by indulgent parents because these children often struggle with regulating their behavior.
Step 4: Compare each option to the typical outcomes of indulgent parenting. Difficulty with authority, low self-discipline, and impulsivity align with indulgent parenting effects, while high self-control does not.
Step 5: Conclude that the characteristic 'high self-control' is the one that does not fit with children raised by indulgent parents.
