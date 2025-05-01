Which of the following topics is not an example of what a social psychologist might study?
A
How stereotypes affect interpersonal interactions
B
The influence of group pressure on individual decision-making
C
The impact of social norms on behavior
D
The effects of neurotransmitters on mood regulation
1
Step 1: Understand the scope of social psychology, which focuses on how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.
Step 2: Review each topic to determine if it involves social influences on behavior or mental processes. For example, stereotypes, group pressure, and social norms all relate to social influences.
Step 3: Identify that 'the effects of neurotransmitters on mood regulation' pertains to biological processes within the brain, which is typically studied in biological psychology or neuropsychology, not social psychology.
Step 4: Conclude that the topic not fitting within social psychology is the one related to neurotransmitters and mood regulation because it focuses on internal biological mechanisms rather than social influences.
Step 5: Summarize that social psychology studies external social factors affecting behavior, while neurotransmitter effects on mood are studied in other psychology subfields.
