According to labeling theory in social psychology, under which circumstances is an individual most likely to progress from primary deviance to secondary deviance after receiving a deviant label?
A
When the individual internalizes the deviant label and alters their self-concept accordingly
B
When the deviant label is immediately removed and replaced with a positive label
C
When the individual receives support and acceptance from mainstream social groups
D
When the deviant act is ignored by others and not publicly recognized
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concepts: Primary deviance refers to the initial act of rule-breaking, while secondary deviance occurs when an individual accepts the deviant label and begins to act according to it.
Recognize that labeling theory suggests the social reaction to deviance plays a crucial role in whether an individual progresses from primary to secondary deviance.
Identify that the progression to secondary deviance is most likely when the individual internalizes the deviant label, meaning they accept it as part of their self-identity.
Consider that if the deviant label is removed or replaced with a positive label, or if the individual receives support from mainstream groups, the likelihood of secondary deviance decreases.
Conclude that the critical circumstance for progression to secondary deviance is the internalization of the deviant label, which alters the individual's self-concept and behavior accordingly.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah