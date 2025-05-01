Which guiding principle in social psychology most commonly discourages individuals from arguing with strangers on social media?
A
Norm of reciprocity
B
Politeness norm
C
Social loafing
D
Group polarization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about a guiding principle in social psychology that discourages arguing with strangers on social media.
Review each option and recall its definition: the norm of reciprocity involves returning favors; social loafing refers to reduced effort in groups; group polarization is the tendency for group discussion to strengthen prevailing opinions; politeness norm involves social rules encouraging respectful and courteous behavior.
Consider the context of social media interactions, where people often avoid direct confrontation to maintain social harmony and avoid conflict.
Recognize that the politeness norm is the principle that encourages individuals to behave courteously and avoid arguments, especially with strangers, to maintain social decorum.
Conclude that the politeness norm is the guiding principle most relevant to discouraging arguments with strangers on social media.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah