Which social trend best explains the increasing popularity of the Moral Majority in the early 1980s?
A
An increase in support for progressive social policies
B
A decline in interest in political participation among young adults
C
A shift toward secularism in American society
D
A rise in religious conservatism and political activism among evangelical Christians
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key social trend mentioned in the problem, which is the increasing popularity of the Moral Majority in the early 1980s.
Understand that the Moral Majority was a political organization associated with evangelical Christians advocating for conservative social policies.
Recognize that the rise of the Moral Majority reflects a broader social trend involving increased religious conservatism and political activism among evangelical Christians during that time.
Compare the given options to see which one aligns with this trend: increased support for progressive policies, decline in political participation among youth, shift toward secularism, or rise in religious conservatism and activism.
Conclude that the best explanation is the rise in religious conservatism and political activism among evangelical Christians, as this directly relates to the Moral Majority's goals and influence.
