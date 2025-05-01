Which of the following is NOT a form of social influence?
A
Compliance
B
Classical conditioning
C
Conformity
D
Obedience
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social influence, which refers to the ways in which individuals change their behavior to meet the demands of a social environment.
Step 2: Identify the common forms of social influence: Compliance (changing behavior in response to a direct request), Conformity (changing behavior to match the group), and Obedience (following orders from an authority figure).
Step 3: Recognize that Classical Conditioning is a learning process that involves associating a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus to produce a conditioned response, and it is not a form of social influence.
Step 4: Compare each option to the definition of social influence to determine which one does not fit the category.
Step 5: Conclude that Classical Conditioning is NOT a form of social influence, while Compliance, Conformity, and Obedience are.
