In cognitive psychology, our personal system of mental shortcuts is the definition of which of the following concepts?
A
Cognitive dissonance
B
Algorithms
C
Schemas
D
Heuristics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms provided in the problem: Cognitive dissonance, Algorithms, Schemas, and Heuristics.
Define each term briefly: Cognitive dissonance refers to the mental discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs; Algorithms are step-by-step procedures that guarantee a solution; Schemas are mental frameworks that organize knowledge.
Recognize that the problem asks for a 'personal system of mental shortcuts,' which implies quick, efficient strategies rather than detailed procedures or frameworks.
Recall that Heuristics are mental shortcuts or rules of thumb that simplify decision-making and problem-solving processes.
Conclude that the concept described as a personal system of mental shortcuts aligns with Heuristics.
