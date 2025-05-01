In cognitive psychology, the concept of perceived control refers to which of the following?
A
The actual ability to change external circumstances regardless of personal beliefs
B
The tendency to attribute success to external factors rather than personal effort
C
A cognitive bias that leads people to underestimate their own abilities
D
An individual's belief about their ability to influence or manage events and outcomes in their life
Step 1: Understand the concept of perceived control in cognitive psychology. It refers to an individual's belief about their ability to influence or manage events and outcomes in their life, rather than the actual ability to change external circumstances.
Step 2: Differentiate perceived control from actual control. Actual control is the real ability to change external circumstances, while perceived control is about personal beliefs regarding that ability.
Step 3: Recognize that perceived control is a subjective cognitive construct, meaning it is based on how a person thinks or feels about their influence, not necessarily on objective reality.
Step 4: Identify that perceived control is not about attributing success to external factors or about cognitive biases that underestimate abilities; instead, it focuses on the belief in one's own influence over events.
Step 5: Summarize that perceived control plays a crucial role in motivation, stress management, and overall psychological well-being because it shapes how individuals approach challenges and cope with difficulties.
