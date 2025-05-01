Which type of therapies emphasize that thoughts are the main source of psychological problems?
A
Behavioral therapies
B
Psychoanalytic therapies
C
Cognitive therapies
D
Humanistic therapies
1
Identify the core focus of each therapy type listed: Behavioral therapies focus on changing observable behaviors, Psychoanalytic therapies emphasize unconscious conflicts and childhood experiences, Humanistic therapies center on personal growth and self-actualization.
Understand that Cognitive therapies emphasize the role of thoughts, beliefs, and attitudes as the main source of psychological problems, aiming to change maladaptive thinking patterns.
Recall that Cognitive therapies work by helping individuals recognize and modify distorted or negative thinking to improve emotional regulation and behavior.
Compare the focus of Cognitive therapies with the other options to confirm that it is the therapy type that highlights thoughts as the primary source of psychological issues.
Conclude that the correct answer is Cognitive therapies because they specifically target thought processes as the root of psychological problems.
