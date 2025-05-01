In cognitive psychology, driving decisions depend on learned information, realistic perceptions, and _____.
A
accurate attention
B
motor reflexes
C
sound judgment
D
emotional regulation
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about factors influencing driving decisions in cognitive psychology.
Step 2: Identify the three components mentioned: learned information, realistic perceptions, and the missing factor.
Step 3: Recall that driving decisions require not only knowledge and perception but also the ability to make appropriate choices based on that information.
Step 4: Evaluate the options: 'accurate attention' and 'motor reflexes' are important but more related to execution rather than decision-making; 'emotional regulation' affects behavior but is not the primary decision factor here.
Step 5: Conclude that 'sound judgment' fits best as it involves making reasoned decisions based on learned information and perceptions.
