Which of the following scenarios best illustrates the phenomenon of social loafing?
A
A group of students working on a group project, where some members contribute less effort because they believe others will pick up the slack.
B
A person performing better on a task when others are watching them.
C
An individual changing their opinion to match the majority view in a group discussion.
D
A person helping a stranger in need because they feel personally responsible.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social loafing. Social loafing occurs when individuals exert less effort to achieve a goal when they work in a group compared to when they work alone.
Step 2: Analyze each scenario to see if it involves reduced effort by individuals in a group setting due to the presence of others.
Step 3: Identify the scenario where some group members contribute less effort because they expect others to compensate for their lack of effort. This reflects social loafing.
Step 4: Recognize that performing better when others watch (social facilitation), changing opinions to match the majority (conformity), and helping because of personal responsibility (bystander effect reduction) are different social psychology phenomena.
Step 5: Conclude that the scenario describing students in a group project where some contribute less effort because they believe others will pick up the slack best illustrates social loafing.
