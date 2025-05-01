In social psychology, nonverbal and verbal reactions to a speech or piece of writing are best described as which of the following?
A
Attribution
B
Feedback
C
Persuasion
D
Encoding
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved in the question. 'Nonverbal and verbal reactions' refer to the responses people give, either through body language, facial expressions, tone of voice (nonverbal), or spoken/written words (verbal).
Step 2: Review the definitions of the options: Attribution is about explaining causes of behavior; Persuasion involves changing attitudes or beliefs; Encoding is the process of converting thoughts into communication; Feedback is the response given to a message, showing how it was received.
Step 3: Identify which term best fits the description of reactions to a speech or writing. Since the question focuses on reactions (responses) rather than causes, changes, or message creation, consider which term directly relates to responses.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Feedback' is the term used in social psychology to describe the verbal and nonverbal responses that indicate how a message was received and interpreted by an audience.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description for nonverbal and verbal reactions to a speech or writing is 'Feedback' because it encompasses all forms of response to communication.
