Which term in social psychology refers to the improvement in an individual's performance because of the presence of others?
A
Social loafing
B
Group polarization
C
Social facilitation
D
Deindividuation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks for the term in social psychology that describes an improvement in an individual's performance due to the presence of others.
Recall definitions of the given options: Social loafing refers to reduced effort when working in a group; Group polarization is the tendency for group discussion to strengthen the dominant viewpoint; Deindividuation involves loss of self-awareness in groups.
Understand that Social facilitation specifically describes the phenomenon where an individual's performance improves when others are present, especially for well-practiced tasks.
Match the concept of improved individual performance in the presence of others to the term Social facilitation.
Conclude that the correct term for this phenomenon is Social facilitation, as it directly relates to enhanced performance caused by the presence of others.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah