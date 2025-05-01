In the context of social psychology, which component of social support is generally considered most meaningful to elderly adults?
Appraisal support
Instrumental support
Emotional support
Informational support
Understand the concept of social support, which generally includes four components: emotional support, instrumental support, informational support, and appraisal support.
Define each component: Emotional support involves expressions of empathy, love, trust, and caring; instrumental support refers to tangible aid and services; informational support includes advice, suggestions, and information; appraisal support involves feedback useful for self-evaluation.
Consider the specific needs of elderly adults, who often face challenges such as loneliness, health issues, and changes in social roles.
Recognize that emotional support is often most meaningful to elderly adults because it helps them feel valued, understood, and connected, which is crucial for their psychological well-being.
Conclude that among the options, emotional support is generally considered the most meaningful component of social support for elderly adults.
