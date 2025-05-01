Which of the following is an example of a secondary appraisal of a stressor?
A
Deciding whether you have the resources to cope with a challenging exam
B
Recognizing that a loud noise is potentially dangerous
C
Identifying a situation as threatening to your well-being
D
Noticing your heart rate increases when you feel anxious
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of appraisal in the context of stress. Appraisal is the process by which an individual evaluates and interprets a stressor or challenging situation.
Differentiate between primary and secondary appraisal. Primary appraisal involves assessing whether the stressor is a threat, challenge, or harmless. Secondary appraisal involves evaluating your ability and resources to cope with the stressor.
Analyze each option to determine if it reflects primary or secondary appraisal. For example, recognizing a loud noise as dangerous or identifying a situation as threatening are primary appraisals because they involve evaluating the nature of the stressor.
Focus on the option that involves deciding whether you have the resources to cope with the stressor. This reflects secondary appraisal because it is about assessing your coping abilities and resources.
Conclude that the example of secondary appraisal is 'Deciding whether you have the resources to cope with a challenging exam' because it involves evaluating your capacity to manage the stressor rather than just recognizing the threat.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah