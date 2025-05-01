Which of the following lists best represents the four interrelated problems that most commonly affect adolescents in relation to stress?
A
Peer pressure, insomnia, aggression, and low self-esteem
B
Bullying, social media addiction, obesity, and learning disabilities
C
Anxiety, eating disorders, physical illness, and financial issues
D
Substance abuse, academic difficulties, depression, and family conflict
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the question asks for the four interrelated problems most commonly affecting adolescents in relation to stress. This means focusing on issues that are both prevalent and closely connected to stress during adolescence.
Step 2: Review each list option and identify which problems are typically linked to stress in psychological research on adolescents. For example, substance abuse, academic difficulties, depression, and family conflict are often studied as stress-related issues.
Step 3: Recognize that peer pressure, insomnia, aggression, and low self-esteem, while important, may not collectively represent the core stress-related problems as comprehensively as the correct answer does.
Step 4: Consider that bullying, social media addiction, obesity, and learning disabilities, although relevant to adolescent challenges, are not all directly or primarily linked to stress in the same way as the correct answer's components.
Step 5: Conclude that substance abuse, academic difficulties, depression, and family conflict are interrelated problems that research consistently shows to be central stress-related issues in adolescence, making this list the best representation.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah