Which one of the following best illustrates Piaget's concept of accommodation?
A
A child who repeats the word 'dog' after hearing it from an adult
B
A child who calls every four-legged animal 'dog' after seeing a dog for the first time
C
A child who learns that not all four-legged animals are dogs and starts calling a cow 'cow' instead of 'dog'
D
A child who ignores a new animal because it does not fit their existing schema
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Piaget's concept of accommodation. Accommodation occurs when a person modifies their existing cognitive schemas or creates new ones in response to new information that does not fit into their current understanding.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it involves changing or creating a new schema rather than simply applying an existing one.
Step 3: The first option (repeating the word 'dog') shows imitation but no change in schema, so it is not accommodation.
Step 4: The second option (calling every four-legged animal 'dog') reflects assimilation, where new information is incorporated into an existing schema without change.
Step 5: The third option (learning that not all four-legged animals are dogs and calling a cow 'cow') demonstrates accommodation because the child adjusts their schema to differentiate between animals, which is the essence of accommodation.
