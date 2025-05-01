According to Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory, in which stage does a child become capable of abstract reasoning?
A
Concrete operational stage
B
Formal operational stage
C
Sensorimotor stage
D
Preoperational stage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory, which outlines four main stages of cognitive development in children: Sensorimotor, Preoperational, Concrete Operational, and Formal Operational.
Identify the key characteristics of each stage, focusing on the type of thinking and reasoning children are capable of during that stage.
Recall that the Sensorimotor stage (birth to about 2 years) involves learning through sensory experiences and motor actions, without abstract reasoning.
Recognize that the Preoperational stage (about 2 to 7 years) involves symbolic thinking and language development but lacks logical or abstract reasoning.
Note that the Concrete Operational stage (about 7 to 11 years) allows logical thinking about concrete objects but not abstract concepts, while the Formal Operational stage (about 12 years and up) is when abstract reasoning and hypothetical thinking develop.
