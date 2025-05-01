According to Piaget's theory of cognitive development, during which stage do children typically develop the ability to think logically about concrete events but struggle with abstract concepts?
A
Formal operational stage
B
Sensorimotor stage
C
Concrete operational stage
D
Preoperational stage
Identify the key concept in the question: Piaget's theory of cognitive development and the stage where children develop logical thinking about concrete events but have difficulty with abstract concepts.
Recall the four main stages in Piaget's theory: Sensorimotor, Preoperational, Concrete Operational, and Formal Operational.
Understand the characteristics of each stage: Sensorimotor (birth to 2 years) involves sensory experiences and motor actions; Preoperational (2 to 7 years) involves symbolic thinking but limited logical reasoning; Concrete Operational (7 to 11 years) involves logical thinking about concrete events but struggles with abstract ideas; Formal Operational (12 years and up) involves abstract and hypothetical thinking.
Match the description in the question to the stage where children think logically about concrete events but struggle with abstract concepts, which corresponds to the Concrete Operational stage.
Conclude that the correct stage is the Concrete Operational stage based on the developmental characteristics outlined by Piaget.
