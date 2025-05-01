Which ethical concept is most directly relevant to Solomon Asch's study on conformity, and why?
A
Confidentiality, because the privacy of participants' responses was the primary concern.
B
Deception, because participants were misled about the purpose of the study and the roles of other group members.
C
Informed consent, because participants needed to be aware of the true nature and potential risks of the conformity experiment.
D
Right to withdraw, because participants were required to stay until the end of the experiment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of Solomon Asch's conformity study, which involved participants being placed in a group setting where confederates intentionally gave incorrect answers to observe if the participant would conform.
Step 2: Identify the ethical concepts listed: Confidentiality, Deception, Informed Consent, and Right to Withdraw, and consider their definitions and relevance to psychological research.
Step 3: Analyze why 'Deception' is particularly relevant: in Asch's study, participants were not fully informed about the true purpose of the experiment or the fact that other group members were confederates, which means they were misled.
Step 4: Contrast this with other ethical concepts: Confidentiality relates to privacy of data, Informed Consent requires participants to know the true nature of the study beforehand, and Right to Withdraw ensures participants can leave at any time; while important, these were not the primary ethical concerns highlighted in Asch's study.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Deception' is the most directly relevant ethical concept because the study's design involved deliberately misleading participants to maintain the integrity of the conformity investigation.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah