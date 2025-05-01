In social psychology, which type of social influence refers to the influence that other people have on us because we want to be correct or accurate in our judgments?
A
Compliance
B
Obedience
C
Informational social influence
D
Normative social influence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about the type of social influence where people conform because they want to be correct or accurate in their judgments.
Recall the definitions of the given options: Compliance involves changing behavior due to direct requests; Obedience involves following orders from an authority figure; Normative social influence involves conforming to be liked or accepted by others.
Understand that Informational social influence occurs when individuals conform because they believe others have accurate information and want to make correct decisions.
Match the definition of wanting to be correct or accurate with the concept of Informational social influence.
Conclude that the type of social influence described in the question is Informational social influence.
