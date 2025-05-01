Which of the following best describes what a person experiencing deindividuation would likely do?
A
Demonstrate heightened self-control and adherence to personal standards
B
Show increased concern for how others perceive their unique characteristics
C
Act in ways that are less restrained and more impulsive due to reduced self-awareness
D
Become more focused on their individual values and personal identity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of deindividuation: it refers to a psychological state where an individual loses self-awareness and a sense of individuality, often leading to behavior that is less restrained and more impulsive.
Recognize that deindividuation typically occurs in group settings where anonymity is high, such as crowds or mobs, which reduces personal accountability.
Analyze each option by comparing it to the core idea of deindividuation: heightened self-control and adherence to personal standards contradicts the loss of self-awareness.
Consider that increased concern for how others perceive unique characteristics implies heightened self-awareness, which is opposite to deindividuation.
Note that becoming more focused on individual values and personal identity also contradicts the loss of individuality characteristic of deindividuation, making the option about acting less restrained and more impulsive the best description.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah